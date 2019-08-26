(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia moved to end weeks of speculation about the fate of its alliance with the United Arab Emirates in Yemen, coming out to support its coalition partner against accusations it was seeking to divide the country and undermine its UN-backed government.

Cooperation with the U.A.E. is “the cornerstone for security, stability and prosperity in the region in the face of extremism, chaos, discord and division,” Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid Bin Salman said on Twitter.

The remarks by Prince Khaled, the younger brother of Saudi Arabia’s powerful crown prince, came a day after Yemen’s government said from Riyadh that the U.A.E. has become a “bigger danger” to the war-ravaged country than Iran. It also accused Abu Dhabi of trying to seize the Yemeni coast and oil basins.

The turmoil has raised questions over the strength of a Gulf Arab alliance that plays a crucial role in supporting the Trump administration’s policies against Iran. Anwar Gargash, the U.A.E. state minister for foreign affairs, on Sunday described ties with Riyadh as “existential.”

Clashes between government troops and separatists escalated this month in southern Yemen, fracturing forces meant to be united against Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, who come from the north.

The government says its opponents are armed and financed by the U.A.E., a charge denied by the Gulf state.

In a joint statement early on Monday, Saudi Arabia and the U.A.E. said they’ll continue their efforts in Yemen to counter the Houthis and called on the government and separatist forces to attend peace talks in the city of Jeddah.

The two Gulf countries launched a military campaign in 2015 to restore the government’s rule after the Houthis captured the capital Sana’a. The conflict has killed thousands and caused one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

