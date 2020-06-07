(Bloomberg) --

Saudi Arabia became the 15th country to cross the 100,000 mark of confirmed coronavirus cases.

The kingdom reported 3,045 cases on Sunday, taking the total number of infections to 101,914. The virus has claimed 712 lives so far in Saudi Arabia, while 72,817 people have recovered.

Movement restrictions were reinstated in the commercial city of Jeddah last week, possibly entailing another lockdown in the capital Riyadh. The nation of 34 million has reported one of the lowest death rates in the world.

