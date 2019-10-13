(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia said it had no involvement in Friday’s attack on an Iranian oil tanker in the Red Sea that caused a spike of more than 2% in crude prices.

“We don’t engage in such behavior,” Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir said in Riyadh Sunday. “Besides, there are conflicting reports about this,” he said, referring to initial Iranian claims of an attack coming from the direction of Saudi Arabia, and the subsequent withdrawal of that accusation.

Read: Iranian Oil Tanker Attacked as Middle East Tensions Remain High

The incident, the latest in a series of strikes on oil infrastructure in the region that have roiled energy markets, comes weeks after a devastating attack on major Saudi oil facilities that Riyadh blamed on Tehran.

To contact the reporter on this story: Dina Khrennikova in Moscow at dkhrennikova@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Shaji Mathew at shajimathew@bloomberg.net, Abbas Al Lawati, Paul Abelsky

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.