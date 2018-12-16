(Bloomberg) -- The kingdom of Saudi Arabia denounces the recent position of the U.S. Senate, which was based on baseless allegations and accusations, including blatant interference in its internal affairs, state-run SPA reports, citing a statement issued by unidentified official at the foreign ministry.

While Saudi Arabia emphasizes its keenness to continue developing relations with the U.S., it expresses surprise of such position issued by members of a prominent institution in an ally country, according to the statement cited by SPA

The Kingdom affirms its total rejection of any interference in its internal affairs or exposure to its leadership represented by the King and his crown prince in any way or to prejudice or undermine its sovereignty: SPA

Saudi Arabia is aware that the position of the U.S. Senate sends wrong messages to anyone who wants to create a rift in Saudi-U.S. relations

Saudi Arabia hopes this measure won’t be included in the internal political debate in U.S. to prevent the repercussions of relations between the two countries that would have significant negative effects on the strategic relationship between them: SPA

The Kingdom continues its efforts to reach a political solution to the Yemeni crisis, according to the statement cited by SPA

NOTE: Senate Adopts Measure Blaming Saudi Prince for Khashoggi Murder

To contact the reporter on this story: Zaid Sabah in Washington at zalhamid@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Niluksi Koswanage at nkoswanage@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.