(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia said it recently deposited $3 billion in Egypt’s central bank as part of an effort to help some nations during the coronavirus pandemic.

It also extended $2.3 billion previously deposited, state-run Saudi Press Agency reported, citing a finance ministry statement. It didn’t say when the deposit was made.

