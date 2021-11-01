1h ago
Saudi Arabia Deposited $3 Billion in Egypt’s Central Bank
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia said it recently deposited $3 billion in Egypt’s central bank as part of an effort to help some nations during the coronavirus pandemic.
It also extended $2.3 billion previously deposited, state-run Saudi Press Agency reported, citing a finance ministry statement. It didn’t say when the deposit was made.
