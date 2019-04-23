(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia executed 37 citizens found guilty of various terrorism-related charges, the Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

The executed were accused of adopting extremist ideology, forming terrorist cells, provoking sectarian strife and as well as attacking security targets, according to state-run Saudi Press Agency. They were also accused of cooperating with “hostile parties” against the interests of the country.

Saudi security forces have been a frequent target of militant attacks by followers of al-Qaeda and Islamic State in the kingdom.

