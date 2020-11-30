(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s exports to Saudi Arabia fell 15% in September versus the same period last year, the third straight month of declines, amid an unofficial boycott of Turkish goods by authorities in the kingdom. Preliminary data from the Turkey Exporters’ Assembly suggests October’s drop in shipments was even bigger. A late November phone call between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Arabia’s King Salman signaled a possible thaw in ties, and interviews in Riyadh suggest curbs on the sale of products made in Turkey are being eased.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.