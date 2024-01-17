(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia said it’s “incredibly concerned” about Middle East security as the fallout from the Israel-Hamas war spreads across the region.

Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan reiterated there needs to be a cease-fire in Gaza to help bring about a resolution to the central conflict, and that international powers should use diplomacy to end the Houthi group’s shipping attacks in the Red Sea.

“We’re incredibly concerned for regional security,” he said on a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos. “Freedom of navigation in the Red Sea impacts all of us. We think the priority needs to be deescalation — deescalation in the Red Sea and in the entire region. Part of that is making sure we engage with all stakeholders.”

The southern Red Sea, a major waterway for commercial ships, has been roiled by Houthi attacks since mid-November. The Iran-backed Yemeni group has fired missiles and drones and tried to capture vessels as part of a campaign it says is in support of Hamas.

Last weekend, after the Houthis ignored repeated warnings to stop their assaults, the US and UK launched missiles at targets in Yemen used by the group. The Houthis responded by saying they’d step up their aggression until Israel pulls out of Gaza. On Wednesday, they hit a Greek-owned bulk carrier in their second such attack in the space of 24 hours.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter, borders Yemen and has been trying to reach a peace deal with the Houthis for more than a year to end a long-running civil war.

The Saudis have not seen their own vessels targeted, but governments and shipping companies are increasingly avoiding the Red Sea, leading to fears of further rises in global freight costs.

Two-State Solution

Prince Faisal said the kingdom is ready to formally recognize Israel despite the war against Hamas, but only if it takes steps toward a two-state solution with the Palestinians.

“Peace and security for Israel is intimately linked with peace and security for the Palestinians,” he said. “We agree that regional peace includes peace with Israel. But that can only happen through a Palestinian state.”

A cease-fire in Gaza is, he said, all the more necessary because Israel is not achieving its aims after more than 100 days of fighting. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the conflict must much continue until Hamas, designated a terrorist organization by the US and others, is destroyed.

“Frankly, we don’t see any real sign that any strategic objective of Israel is coming any closer,” the Saudi minister said. “We need to have a cease-fire immediately. Continuing as we are now — continuing to see the suffering that’s happening in Gaza — is likely to lead to continuing cycles of escalation.”

