(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia intercepted and destroyed a drone laden with explosives over the city of Abha, state-run Saudi Press Agency reported.

Another was intercepted and destroyed over Yemeni skies on its way to the kingdom, according to SPA, which cited Saudi-led coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki.

Houthi rebels in Yemen have repeatedly attacked Saudi Arabia’s Abha international airport in recent weeks, drawing an angry response from the kingdom.

