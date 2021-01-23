(Bloomberg) --

Saudi Arabia said it intercepted and destroyed an unspecified “hostile air target” aimed at its capital Riyadh on Saturday.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting a war in neighboring Yemen didn’t provide further information in the statement released on state television. On Saturday morning, a loud boom was heard over central Riyadh accompanied by a trail of white smoke in the sky.

The government also didn’t say who could have been behind the attack. In the past, similar interceptions have blocked ballistic missiles fired at the kingdom by Houthi rebels in Yemen, where the coalition has been fighting a five-year war to restore the internationally-recognized government.

