(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia is set to issue a three-part dollar bond as emerging-market governments rush to lock in lower costs following the drop in US yields since October.

The kingdom is following the likes of Mexico, Indonesia and Poland, which have issued almost $25 billion of bonds between them in 2024. That’s made it the busiest start to a year on record for dollar- and euro-denominated debt issuance from developing nations, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Read More: Bond Sales Hit Record as Emerging Markets See Year of Risks

Saudi Arabia is offering notes with maturities of six, 10 and 30 years, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak about it. The initial price talk is in the area of 115 basis points over US Treasuries for the shortest bonds, 135 basis points for the 10-year securities, and 195 basis points for the longest ones.

Citigroup Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., HSBC Holdings Plc and Standard Chartered Plc are the main banks managing the transaction, which may price later on Monday.

The kingdom was among the largest debt issuers in emerging markets last year, selling $16 billion of bonds.

The latest deal will help the government plug a projected fiscal deficit this year as it continues with huge spending on projects to diversify and open up the oil-dependent economy.

Oil prices are far below what the government needs to balance its budget. It requires crude at $108 per barrel to achieve that and meet domestic spending by its wealth fund, according to calculations by Bloomberg Economics. Brent is now trading below $78 a barrel.

