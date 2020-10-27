(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia denounced cartoons depicting Islam’s Prophet Mohammed and rejected any attempt to tie the religion to terrorism.

Saudi Arabia “calls for freedom of thought and culture to be a beacon that radiates respect, tolerance and peace,” state-run Saudi Press Agency reported, citing an unidentified official. The country “rejects all practices and actions that generate hatred, violence and extremism and violate the values of coexistence and mutual respect among the peoples of the world.”

Read more: Erdogan Asks Turks to Boycott French Goods, Deepening Spat

The kingdom, home to Islam’s holiest sites, became the latest Muslim-majority nation to condemn the cartoons after Turkey, Iran, Qatar and other nations issued similar statements. Turkey took a step further and called for a boycott of French goods after Paris vowed to crack down on radical Islam.

The Saudi statement comes days before Muslims celebrate the prophet’s birthday on Thursday.

