(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia will lift almost all Covid-19 restrictions, effective today, after the progress of the national vaccination program and high overall rates of immunity.

Citizens will no longer need to wear masks or practice social distancing outdoors, state-run SPA reported, citing a statement issued by the interior ministry.

Worshipers will no longer need to socially distance inside mosques, including the holy sites of Mecca and Medina, but will be required to remain wearing masks in these places, according to SPA report.

Saudi Arabia also lifted a ban on inbound and outbound flights from and to 17 countries including South Africa. Visitors to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will no longer need to present a negative Covid-19 test, the report said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.