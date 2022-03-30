Mar 30, 2022
Saudi Arabia Makes $5 Billion Deposit in Egypt Central Bank
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia made a $5 billion deposit in Egypt’s central bank, making it the latest Gulf state to support the economy of the North African country.
It is part of the kingdom’s efforts to support Egypt’s economy, according to state-run Saudi Press Agency.
Qatar on Tuesday pledged to pump $5 billion into investments in Egypt, while Abu Dhabi wealth fund ADQ earlier this month made a roughly $2 billion deal to buy Egyptian state-owned stakes in publicly listed companies.
A major food importer, Egypt has been hit hard by record grain prices fueled by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. One of the Middle East’s most indebted nations, it buys most of its wheat from the two countries currently at war, while Russian visitors previously made up a significant portion of its tourism market.
Read more:
- Qatar Plans $5 Billion Egypt Investments in New Gulf Pledge
- UAE Said to Deepen Egypt Ties With Deals Worth $2 Billion
