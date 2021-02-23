(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia mandated banks for a two-part bond sale, returning to the bond market for a second time this year to raise cash buffers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The world’s largest crude exporter may sell euro-denominated three-year and nine-year bonds, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified.

Saudi Arabia raised $5 billion from a two-part dollar bond offering in January.

Euro-denominated bond offering plan:

Mandates BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs and HSBC as global coordinators, and Citigroup, JPMorgan, Standard Chartered and Samba Capital as passive joint bookrunners to organize a global investor call at 11am UK / 12pm CET / 2pm KSA on Feb. 23

A euro-denominated dual-tranche 3-year and 9-year Regulation S / Rule 144A benchmark senior notes offering under Saudi Arabia’s GMTN program will follow, subject to market conditions

Saudi Arabia is rated A1 by Moody’s and A by Fitch

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.