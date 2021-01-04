(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia will open its land, air and sea borders with Qatar on Monday evening, a Gulf official said, dramatically easing a yearslong diplomatic rift on the eve of a summit of regional leaders.

The step comes as part of efforts to resolve the dispute that’s split Qatar from its neighbors since 2017, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Sabah said in a statement on Qatar-based television channel Al-Jazeera.

The details have been hammered out before the annual Gulf Cooperation Council summit in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. The row complicated U.S. efforts under President Donald Trump to isolate Iran.

The new push to mend the dispute comes as Trump prepares to leave office. His successor, Joe Biden, has vowed to renew diplomacy with Tehran.

Cut off from its neighbors, natural gas powerhouse Qatar has increasingly turned to Tehran and Ankara for support and relied on Iran’s airspace for overflights. This has troubled the U.S. despite Trump’s initial support for the boycott by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt.

