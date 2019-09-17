(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia is prepared to inject liquidity if needed, the kingdom’s central bank said, as the nation grapples with the aftermath of attacks on its major oil facilities.

The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority has the ability to intervene at any time, Governor Ahmed Abdulkarim Alkholifey told reporters in Riyadh on Tuesday. The top OPEC oil producer has no intention to change its currency’s peg to the U.S. dollar, he said.

Saturday’s strikes on Aramco facilities slashed Saudi Arabia’s crude output by half, rattling oil markets and casting a shadow over the oil giant’s preparations for what could be the world’s biggest initial public offering.

Saudi Arabia said Monday preliminary findings show Iranian weapons were used in the attack on one of its key oil installations, but stopped short of directly blaming the Islamic Republic. Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed they were behind the attacks.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday that there was no evidence the raids were carried out from Yemen. He blamed Iran instead, and President Donald Trump said the U.S. is “locked and loaded depending on verification” of the culprit. Iranian officials have denied responsibility.

