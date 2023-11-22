(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s market regulator has proposed a framework for secondary offerings to help boost liquidity and increase the weight of the kingdom in emerging market indexes.

The Capital Market Authority said it’s calling for a 30-day public consultation on a framework to regulate secondary offerings. Rules proposed on Wednesday would allow shareholders to offload stakes, which the regulator said would contribute to more efficient pricing and make more shares available for trading.

“This shall increase the weight of the Saudi capital market in emerging market indices, such as MSCI and FTSE Russell, among others, expand the pool of shares available for trading and boost market liquidity,” the CMA said in a statement.

Previously, secondary offerings in the kingdom were done with a waiver from the regulator. The new rules would formalize them, to encourage more of such deals.

Follow-on shares sales have yet to gain traction in the Persian Gulf due to unclear regulatory frameworks, investors being unaccustomed to them and some pricing mismatches with sellers. In other major markets, they constitute the bulk of equity capital markets activity.

There have been two secondary offerings in Saudi Arabia in recent years, both by the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund. The Public Investment Fund raised $3.2 billion two years from the sale of a stake in Saudi Telecom Co., and sold $610 million worth of shares in the kingdom’s stock exchange operator last year.

The Saudi Tadawul Group Holding offering performed poorly, with shares plunging well below the sale price and only recovering briefly over the summer.

Under the new rules, shareholders interested in selling down stakes would be required to appoint a financial adviser licensed by the CMA and notify the regulator at least 15 days in advance. The rules also provide for a price stabilization mechanism that would help steady the share price following the offering.

Read more: Saudi PIF Is Said to Hit Weak Demand for Marafiq Stake Sale

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.