(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia proposed Monday a series of steps to end the years-long war in Yemen, including a comprehensive cease-fire to begin once Iran-backed rebels accept the initiative.

The proposal made by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Riyadh follows an escalation in drone and missile attacks by Yemen’s Houthis on the energy and security infrastructure of the world’s largest oil exporter. The Houthi offensive, including an assault on a major Saudi Aramco refinery in the capital Riyadh on Friday, have raised concerns over the risk of a broader conflagration in a region key to crude production and shipment.

“It’s an initiative that gives the Houthis a chance to end the bloodshed,” Prince Faisal said. “It will be executed if they announce their acceptance of it.”

The Houthis, who UN experts say have received Iranian support and training, have been fighting Yemen’s internationally-recognized government since 2014, capturing Sanaa and most of the country. A Saudi-led coalition intervened the following year on the side of the government, imposing a blockade that has contributed to what the UN has called the world’s wost humanitarian crisis.

U.S. President Joe Biden has vowed to end the conflict Yemen, ceasing sales of offensive weapons to Saudi Arabia, ending the Houthis’ terrorist designation to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid and pushing for a negotiated settlement. Saudi Arabia, with Monday’s proposal, has removed doubts that it is ready to find a way to end its own involvement in the conflict in partnership with the UN.

Fighting has intensified as the diplomatic efforts have gained momentum, however, with the rebels pushing to capture the strategic city of Marib, an energy-producing area and government stronghold. In recent weeks, battles have spread to other areas, including Taiz and Hajjah, where government forces are seeking to make gains.

The uptick in attacks deep inside Saudi Arabia itself also comes as Biden clashes with Iran over how to revive a 2015 accord that was designed to curb the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program. That’s led to claims -- not least from Saudi Arabia -- that Iran is using the Houthis to pressure the U.S. to remove American sanctions.

