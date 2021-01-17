Saudi Arabia Provides Stimulus for Listed Companies in IPO Push

Saudi Arabia plans to provide long-term loans to listed companies as part of efforts to encourage private sector firms to float their shares on the kingdom’s stock exchange.

The government’s Projects Support Fund Initiative signed an agreement with the Saudi Stock Exchange on the stimulus plan, according to a statement on the finance ministry’s website.

“The agreement comes with the objective of expanding the lending scope to the private sector in the healthcare, education and large real estate development sectors”

“This comes within the framework of initiatives to incentivize and encourage private sector companies to offer and list their shares on the stock exchange”

