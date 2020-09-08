1h ago
Saudi Arabia Puts Crown Prince’s Key Charity Under Review: FT
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia has ordered for a review of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s charitable foundation Misk, Financial Times reported, citing a Saudi official.
- The review of Misk Foundation was ordered after the U.S. justice department seemed to refer to the foundation and one of its senior officials Bader al-Asaker in a lawsuit in November against two former Twitter employees and a man accused of spying on social media platform’s users for Saudi Arabia, the paper cited the Saudi official as saying.
- Misk and Asaker were also named as defendants last month together with Prince Mohammed in a civil lawsuit by a former Saudi intelligence official Saad Aljabri
- Misk referred the Financial Times’ questions to the Saudi government’s media department, which didn’t respond.
- Asaker couldn’t be reached for comment by the paper. He continues to have a senior role at Misk and also heads Prince Mohammed’s private office.
