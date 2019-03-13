(Bloomberg) -- Saudi women’s rights activists are set to go on trial as the kingdom moves forward in prosecuting people accused of undermining state security.

Family members of Loujain Al Hathloul, 29, and Aziza Alyousef, 60, arrived at a court in southern Riyadh early Wednesday to attend the session. They are part of a group of 10 women who’ll stand trial, according to Sheikh Ibrahim Al Sayari, head of the Riyadh criminal court. It wasn’t clear if the cases would be heard separately.

The detention of Al Hathloul and Alyousef sparked controversy at home and abroad, especially after human rights groups said they were tortured in custody. The government has denied they were mistreated and said they’ve been granted all the rights guaranteed to them by Saudi law. The proceedings on Wednesday would only include a reading of the list of charges and an opportunity for the defendants to respond, according to Al Sayari.

The women were arrested in May with several other well-known Saudi feminists and some of their male supporters. Many of the women had fought for years for the right to drive -- granted a month after their arrest -- along with an end to the kingdom’s guardianship system, which renders women the legal dependents of a male relative.

Abroad, their detention has become a symbol of a political crackdown by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, even as he opens up the economy and loosens social restrictions in the conservative kingdom. Prince Mohammed said their detention was unrelated to their activism. The group has been accused of “coordinated activity to undermine the security, stability and social peace of the kingdom,” the prosecutor said earlier this month.

In an interview in October, Prince Mohammed said authorities have evidence the activists had connections with foreign intelligence agencies and were leaking information at the behest of other governments. He invited reporters to visit the prosecutor to review the evidence. Repeated requests since then to do so were not granted.

A group of 20 diplomats and foreign reporters were barred from entering the courtroom in Riyadh on Wednesday. Al Sayari said journalists weren’t allowed without permission from the judge in the case in order to protect the privacy of the defendants. The ministries of justice and media didn’t respond to requests to attend the trial.

To contact the reporter on this story: Vivian Nereim in Riyadh at vnereim@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alaa Shahine at asalha@bloomberg.net, Riad Hamade, Paul Abelsky

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.