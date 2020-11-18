(Bloomberg) --

Saudi Arabia will raise its minimum wage for citizens by a third to 4,000 riyals ($1,066), according to a statement by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.

The ministry said the decision will be applied five months from Wednesday, without giving an exact date.

The higher minimum wage must be paid for a worker to be counted as part of a company’s quota of citizen employees, the ministry said. Workers paid between the previous minimum wage of 3,000 riyals and 4,000 riyals will be counted as half of a Saudi employee.

