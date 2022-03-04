(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia raised oil prices for buyers for all regions after crude benchmarks surged in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Government-owned producer Saudi Aramco boosted its key Arab Light crude grade by $2.15 to $4.95 a barrel above Oman-Dubai average prices for customers in Asia in April, according to a company announcement.

That’s the highest premium for the grade since Bloomberg started compiling data in 2000. The state producer had been expected to raise pricing by $1.70 a barrel, according to a survey of six traders and refiners.

For the other grades destined for the Far East, Aramco lifted prices by as much as $2.70 a barrel. It raised prices for U.S. customers by $1 across the board, while boosting those for northwest Europe by $1.20-$2.10 a barrel. For the Mediterranean, pricing increased by $1.70-$2 a barrel.

Oil has surged past $100 a barrel and is trading at the highest levels in nearly a decade as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine riles markets from commodities to stocks and bonds. Buyers are avoiding crude from Russia, which leads OPEC+ along with Saudi Arabia, on concern that they could be caught in financial sanctions. That’s stretching an already tight market as buyers look for alternatives.

Aramco’s decision comes after OPEC+ on Wednesday opted to continue raising output only gradually.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter, has so far resisted calls from the U.S. and other buyers to boost outptut faster than the 400,000 barrel-a-day monthly increases that OPEC+ has agreed.

