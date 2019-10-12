(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia will receive reinforcements in troops and defensive equipment from the U.S., the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported, citing the country’s defense ministry.

The additional support will be mobilized to conserve national security against anyone who threatens the region’s stability and global economy, SPA said.

