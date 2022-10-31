(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s economy grew an estimated 8.6% in the third quarter compared to the same period a year earlier, boosted mainly by the oil sector.

The non-oil economy grew 5.6% compared to a year ago, while the oil economy grew 14.5%, according to flash estimates released by the kingdom’s General Authority for Statistics.

Saudi Arabia is on track to be the fastest growing major economy this year.

Saudi Swagger Stands Apart in World of Doom-Laden Forecasts (1)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.