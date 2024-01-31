(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s economy contracted at a slower pace in the fourth quarter, as the world’s biggest crude exporter extended its oil output cuts in an attempt to push up prices.

Gross domestic product shrank 3.7% compared with a year earlier, after a decline of 4.4% in the previous quarter, according to preliminary data released Wednesday by the kingdom’s statistics agency. For 2023 as a whole, the economy shrank 0.9%, its first full-year drop since the global pandemic.

A slump that started with output reductions remains largely confined to the energy industry, with oil activities dropping by 16% in the fourth quarter. Growth in non-oil activities, the engine of job creation, reached 4.3%.

“A continued contraction in the oil sector was expected,” said Monica Malik, chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC. “The positive development was the pickup in non-oil and government GDP growth in the fourth quarter.”

The International Monetary Fund estimates the economy shrank 1.1% last year, when Saudi Arabia prolonged a production cut that’s left it pumping 9 million barrels per day, the lowest in several years.

While the IMF expects the kingdom to return to growth this year and next, its projection for Saudi Arabia saw the biggest downgrade for 2024 after Argentina in the Group of 20.

Seasonally adjusted GDP expanded for the first time in a year with a gain of 0.4% last quarter from the prior three months, ending Saudi Arabia’s technical recession.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“A rebound in non-oil activities has pulled Saudi Arabia out of its technical recession. This is a relief — the sectors generate most jobs for citizens and profits for companies. Their slowdown in recent quarters was both worrying and mysterious given significant government spending.”

— Ziad Daoud, chief emerging-markets economist.

Following the first budget surplus in nearly a decade in 2022, the kingdom rewrote its medium-term spending plans and shifted from forecasting years of surpluses to deficits until at least 2026 as it accelerates spending. Saudi Arabia is having to delay past 2030 some of the projects launched as part of the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s economic transformation plan.

Global benchmark Brent crude has averaged around $79 a barrel so far in 2024, less than the kingdom needs to balance its books, according to the IMF’s forecasts. If counting domestic spending by its wealth fund, Saudi Arabia requires oil at $108, Bloomberg Economics estimates.

Still, authorities are plowing billions of dollars into an attempt to become a global supply chain hub and creating new industries like electric vehicles and pharmaceuticals to meet local demand and for export.

“We expect the government spending backdrop to remain supportive, with the low debt level providing space for contained fiscal deficits,” Malik said. “Much of the capex will be off-budget,” she said, referring to expenditure by other state entities like the wealth fund.

