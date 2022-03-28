(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s Flynas doubled its growth plan, saying it intends to order 250 aircraft and support a major push to build tourism in the Gulf kingdom.

Flynas intends to become the largest low-cost carrier in the Middle East, it said Monday in a statement. Discussions are under way with aircraft manufacturers, the company added without elaborating.

“We will explore aircraft of different capabilities, to fly to new destinations increasing the connection of the world to the Kingdom, support tourism and contribute to the transportation of pilgrims and Umrah performers,” Chief Executive Officer Bander Al-Mohanna said in the statement.

Flynas now operates Airbus SE A320-family aircraft, with a current order for up to 120 of the single-aisle jets.

The CEO said in 2019 that potential plans included long-haul operations using wide-body aircraft. At the time it was evaluating Airbus A330neo or Boeing Co. 787 planes.

