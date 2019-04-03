(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabian Mining Co. wants to more than double gold output within five years.

Maaden, as the state-backed company is known, plans to boost gold output from about 415,000 ounces this year to one million by 2025, Chief Executive Officer Darren Davis said in an interview. That would catapult the oil-rich kingdom from a marginal gold producer to one of the world’s top-20 suppliers.

Gold demand is rising as U.S.-China trade tensions and fear of a recession persist. With declining prices of some commodities including aluminum, which generated 40 percent of Maaden’s revenue last year, the company may be counting on the precious metal’s allure as a safe-haven investment to soften the hit.

“Global tensions have an impact on gold -- in a positive way,” Davis said.

Saudi Arabia plans to spend more than $7.4 billion exploring for metals and minerals by 2035, part of a $426 billion infrastructure spending plan that in part seeks to exploit what could be $1.3 trillion in resources.

Maaden will boost its exploration budget to 250 million Saudi riyals ($66.7 million) this year, about triple its average annual spending over the past decade, Davis said. The company will focus on gold, copper and zinc.

Here are other highlights from the interview:

Maaden won’t pay a dividend “any time soon” and will spend its cash to pay off debt and expand the business.

Company plans to reduce its debt-to-ebitda ratio to 3 or 4 within five years from 6, and is open to restructuring current debt or offering shares in a rights issue.

Borrowings for future projects won’t exceed 30 percent, down from the current 70 percent debt funding.

Maaden has no involvement in uranium mining, Davis said. Saudi Arabia holds 3 percent to 6 percent of global uranium deposits, its energy minister said last year.

Read More: Saudi Arabia Faces Nuclear Delays Without Tighter Monitoring

The company is targeting sales in Latin America, south Asia and east and southern Africa, and is considering acquisitions and joint ventures there.

--With assistance from Elena Mazneva.

To contact the reporters on this story: Abbas Al Lawati in Dubai at aallawati6@bloomberg.net;Donna Abu-Nasr in Beirut at dabunasr@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Shaji Mathew at shajimathew@bloomberg.net, Mohammed Aly Sergie, Lynn Thomasson

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.