(Bloomberg) -- A unit of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund is among investors in TVM Capital Healthcare’s $250 million fund that will focus on the health-care industry in the kingdom.

Apart from Jada, which is wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund, other investors in the Middle East and Europe also backed the fund, Helmut Schuehsler, chairman and chief executive officer of TVM, said in an interview. TVM is a health-care investment firm operating out of Dubai and Singapore.

The so-called Afiyah fund will invest in Saudi Arabian health-care companies, or international firms planning to expand into the kingdom, and help bring foreign investment into the country, Schuehsler said. It will also focus on specialist treatment centers and clinics, and already has its first four investments lined up, he said.

The fund is one of the first health-care focused investment vehicles in Saudi Arabia and is aiming to capitalize on plans to boost the role of the private sector in the industry as part of the plans to diversify the economy and create jobs.

That push has already helped make Saudi doctor Sulaiman Al Habib one of the world’s richest people, with a fortune of over $11 billion after the value of his eponymous hospital chain soared since its listing in 2020.

In the latest sign of investor interest in Saudi health-care companies, Dr. Soliman Abdul Kader Fakeeh Hospital’s Riyadh initial public offering was covered 119 times, attracting $91 billion in orders by institutional investors earlier this month.

