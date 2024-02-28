(Bloomberg) -- Investors put in about $40 billion of orders for Saudi Arabia’s Modern Mills for Food Products Co.’s initial public offering, as demand for share sales in the Middle East shows no signs of abating.

The demand for the institutional tranche of the 1.2 billion-riyal ($320 million) IPO amounted to a coverage of almost 127 times, according to a statement. The price was set at 48 riyals per share, the top end of a marketed range and implying a market capitalization of 3.9 billion riyals.

The selling shareholders Mada International Holding Co., Al Ghurair Foods, and Masafi Co. are offering 24.5 million shares in the IPO, or a 30% stake in the company. Retail investors will be able to bid for the offering between March 5 and 6.

Read more: Saudi Arabia’s Modern Mills to Sell 30% Stake in Riyadh IPO

The Gulf region has been a booming market for IPOs over the past two years, with high oil prices and increased international investor interest driving the sentiment even as share sales slumped globally amid high interest rates.

Drugmaker Avalon Pharma is a recent example of the strong appetite for IPOs in the region. The firm drew institutional investor orders worth 68.3 billion riyals for its 492 million-riyal offering. Its shares rose 30% to 106.60 riyals on its trading debut on the Saudi stock exchange yesterday.

Jeddah-based Modern Mills is set to be the second flour milling company to go public in the kingdom after the government recently split the state-controlled industry into four firms and sold them to the private sector.

First Milling Co. was the first to list in May in a $266 million IPO, while Fourth Milling Co. is working toward a listing this year, Bloomberg News has reported.

Modern Mills was previously known as Milling Company 3 and owned by the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, according to its prospectus. It was then acquired for 818 million riyals by a consortium of Mada Holding and United Arab Emirates-based Al Ghurair Foods in 2021.

HSBC Holdings Plc is acting as sole financial adviser, global coordinator and lead manager on the IPO, while Emirates NBD Capital is a joint bookrunner. Moelis & Co. is an adviser to the selling shareholders.

--With assistance from Christine Burke.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.