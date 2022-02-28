(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s net foreign assets dropped by 1.9% in January to the lowest level since 2010, central bank data showed.

The stockpile fell by around 32 billion riyals ($8.5 billion) to over $429 billion, according to the bank’s monthly report. The drop in January was comparable with the scale of declines in previous months after the state oil company began paying dividends on a quarterly basis.

