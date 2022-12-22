(Bloomberg) --

Saudi Arabia’s revenue from exports of crude oil and products such as diesel fell to $25.5 billion in October, the kingdom’s statistics office said on Thursday. It’s the lowest figure since February, reflecting how a weakening global economy and high inflation have hit the oil market. Still, petrodollar inflows remain near historical highs for Saudi Arabia and it’s on track this year to match or beat the record $337 billion it made in 2012.

