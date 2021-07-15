(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s daily coronavirus vaccination rate has accelerated to more than 400,000 ahead of a deadline that would ban those without at least one dose from entry to most places except homes.

From August 1, vaccination will be required to enter any government or private entities, educational facilities and any economic, commercial, cultural, entertainment or sporting activity, including malls, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The number of doses administered has jumped as that date looms. Long lines were visible this week in the capital Riyadh at clinics administering vaccines, although the decision making them mandatory for many activities has drawn complaints from some Saudis.

Authorities have also made full vaccination mandatory to participate in the Islamic pilgrimage of Hajj next week, and have resumed administering second shots after a months-long halt to cover a wider percentage of the population with first dose.

Despite administering over 21 million doses so far, Saudi Arabia’s fully vaccinated rate still lags behind some of its smaller Gulf neighbors. About 8.4% of the population has received two doses of the Pfizer or Astrazeneca vaccines in the kingdom.

Neighboring United Arab Emirates, meanwhile, overtook Seychelles to become the world’s most vaccinated nation earlier this month. Abu Dhabi, the nation’s capital, also plans to restrict entry to public spaces and schools to people who have been vaccinated.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.