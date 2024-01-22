(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund is selling three tranches of US dollar-denominated bonds, adding to a rush by emerging-market issuers to debt markets at the start of the year.

The Public Investment Fund aims to sell a benchmark size of 5-year, 10-year and 30-year senior unsecured bonds, according to a person familiar with the matter. Orderbooks were above $20 billion on Monday, said the person, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak about it.

The PIF, which manages over $700 billion in assets, is following a spree of bond sales last week, including from Mexico and Hungary. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia itself also borrowed $12 billion earlier this month, as investors seek to grab debt at high yields before global central banks are expected to lower interest rates later this year.

Read more: Saudi Arabia Is Set to Add to Rush of Emerging-Market Bond Deals

It’s the wealth fund’s first debt sale this year, following a sukuk offering in October and green bonds in February. The initial price guidance implies premiums of around 150 basis points above the US Treasury curve for the five-year note, 175 basis points for the 10-year and 235 basis points for the 30-year.

The deal “offers a small premium considering the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the broader Middle East region,” said Apostolos Bantis, managing director of fixed income advisory at Union Bancaire Privee Ubp SA. “We do expect though that the final pricing will tighten by circa 25 basis points and demand should remain healthy enough.”

The PIF is a key part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s efforts to diversify the Saudi economy from oil. It plans to invest hundreds of billions of dollars in the coming years on everything from electric vehicles to semiconductors, tourism resorts and sports.

The fund, chaired by the crown prince, who is the kingdom’s de facto ruler, was the world’s most active sovereign investor in 2023, according to research consultancy Global SWF, deploying almost $32 billion on deals.

The PIF mandated JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. as joint global coordinators for the bond sale.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.