(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia plans to make a voluntary oil-output cut in February, delegates said, offering further support to a price recovery that was looking fragile amid a wave of tougher coronavirus lockdowns.

The kingdom didn’t disclose the size of the extra supply reduction, the delegates said, asking not to be named because the information was private. The rest of the group and its allies were nearing a consensus on holding output steady in February, after rejecting Russia’s proposal for a supply hike, delegates said.

If finalized, the two proposals from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies would mean the global market will get less supply in February than traders had been expecting prior to this week. Oil prices surged, with West Texas Intermediate crude jumping as much as 5.1% to $50.05 a barrel in New York, the highest since Feb. 26.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.