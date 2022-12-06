(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia said Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit the kingdom from Wednesday for a summit that will showcase growing ties.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will take part in a Saudi-Chinese summit during Xi’s Dec. 7-9 visit, the kingdom’s SPA state news agency said Tuesday. Leaders from the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council and other Arab states will also be present, it said.

Xi’s trip to the world’s largest oil exporter comes two months after Riyadh snubbed US President Joe Biden’s pleas on oil. China is Saudi Arabia’s top crude customer.

