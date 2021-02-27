(Bloomberg) -- A Saudi-led military coalition said it had intercepted a ballistic missile attack from Yemen which was aimed at the kingdom’s capital Riyadh on Saturday.

The attack was launched by Iran-backed Houthi fighters, the coalition said, according to Al Arabiya television.

Saudi cities and infrastructure have frequently come under missile and drone attacks from the Houthis in neighboring Yemen. The military coalition has been battling the Houthis for six years.

