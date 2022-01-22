Saudi Arabia Says It Didn’t Target Yemen Prison In Airstrikes

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia said it didn’t attack a prison in Yemen’s Saada region Friday morning, state-run SPA reported, citing defense ministry spokesman Turki al-Maliki.

The statement disputes claims by the International Committee of the Red Cross that said more than 100 people were killed or wounded Friday when the Saudi-led coalition bombed a prison operated by Yemen’s Houthi fighters.

Al-Maliki said Saudi Arabia and its partners in the military campaign in Yemen reviewed the reports and found the allegations untrue.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.