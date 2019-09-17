Saudi Arabia Says Will Defend Its Territory And Vital Facilities

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia said it will defend its territories and vital facilities after devastating attacks on two Aramco sites slashed the kingdom’s oil output by half.

The kingdom “is able to respond to such acts” regardless of their origin, the cabinet said in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency. It said the country’s energy minister has briefed King Salman about the “grave” impact of the attacks.

