(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia expects to run a budget deficit of 298 billion riyals ($79.5 billion) in 2020, or 12% of gross domestic product, and plans to cut spending for the following year by 7%, according to preliminary figures published by the finance ministry.

Next year’s spending is projected at 990 billion riyals, down from an expected 1,068 trillion riyals this year, the preliminary budget statement on Wednesday said. Revenue in 2021 is expected to rise to 846 billion riyals from 770 billion riyals.

The ministry said it expects the deficit to narrow to 5.1% of economic output next year, 3% in 2022 and 0.4% in 2023.

