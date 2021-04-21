(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia sold two flour mills to consortiums comprising National Agriculture Development Co. and Abdullah Al Othaim Markets Co. in deals that have a combined value of $800 million. The shares of both companies climbed.

The sales were part of Saudi Grains Organization’s privatization program in which it offered four mills, according to a statement. The state-run company last year sold its first and third mills to Saudi and Gulf investors.

HSBC Holdings Plc was the adviser in all transactions.

Details:

Second mill sold to a consortium comprising National Agricultural Development, Olam International, Sulaiman Abdulaziz AlRajhi International, and Abdulaziz AlAjlan & Sons Sale price: 2.14 billion riyals

Fouth mill sold to a consortium comprising Abdullah Al Othaim Markets, Allana International Alliance, and United Feed Manufacturing Sale price: 859 million riyals



Saudi Arabia has embarked on a privatization program that includes the sale of stakes in sectors ranging from utilities to soccer clubs, flour mills and medical facilities as part of a broader move to wean its economy off oil.

National Agriculture’s shares climbed as much as 5.9% in Riyadh, rising to the highest level since October 2006. Abdullah Al Othaim rose as much 3.2%.

