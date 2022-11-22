(Bloomberg) --

Saudi Arabia is set to deposit $5 billion at Turkey’s central bank, a major boost for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s bid to keep the lira stable ahead of presidential elections next year.

The kingdom is in the “final” stage of discussions to offer Turkey assistance, a Saudi Ministry of Finance spokesperson said, confirming an earlier report by Reuters.

Turkey’s Ministry of Treasury and Finance also confirmed that the two countries are about to finalize the deposit deal.

Almost certain to be inked soon, the agreement crowns a recent rapprochement that ended years of hostility between the Turkish and Saudi governments. It will also be the a major win for Erdogan since he turned to Gulf Arab states for financial help earlier this year. His finance chief Nureddin Nebati has led the efforts to secure assistance from the kingdom as well as Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

Erdogan told journalists earlier that Turkey’s official reserves would likely rise to $130 billion soon, up from the 2022 peak of $117.5 billion seen during the week of Nov. 11.

