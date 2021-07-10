(Bloomberg) --

Saudi Arabia’s government set an upper limit for domestic gasoline prices and said the state would bear any extra costs, softening a subsidy cut program that’s drawn complaints from citizens.

The ceiling for local gasoline prices will be set at June’s levels, or 2.18 riyals (58 cents) per liter of 91 octane, as of Saturday, according to a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency. The decision was made due to “the leadership’s keenness to decrease the burden of living costs on citizens and residents,” the statement said.

