(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia froze trade, investment and diplomatic dealings with Canada in a dramatic escalation of a dispute over the kingdom’s arrest of a women’s rights activist.

The kingdom recalled its ambassador to Ottawa and ordered the Canadian envoy to Riyadh to leave within 24 hours, according to a foreign ministry statement cited by SPA. The Canadian dollar initially slipped as much as 0.2 percent against the greenback.

The Saudi foreign ministry cited remarks last week by Canadian foreign minister Chrystia Freeland and the embassy of Canada in Riyadh, criticizing Saudi Arabia’s arrests of women’s rights activists including Samar Badawi. She is a Canadian citizen whose brother Reif Badawi, a blogger who was critical of the Saudi government, was already in jail in the kingdom.

“The Canadian position is an open and blatant interference in the internal affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and contrary to the most basic international norms and all the charters governing relations between states,” the statement said.

‘Negative and Surprising’

“The remarks by the Canadian foreign minister and the embassy of Canada in Riyadh on what they called civil society activists who were arrested in the kingdom is a negative and surprising position and is totally false, and it is not based on any correct information or facts,” the statement read.

There was a trade flow of $3.23 billion between Saudi Arabia and Canada in 2017, with Saudi Arabia exporting $2.14 billion, or 1 percent, of its products to the North American nation.

Freeland said in a tweet Aug. 2 that she was “very alarmed to learn that Samar Badawi, Raif Badawi’s sister, has been imprisoned in Saudi Arabia,” and that “Canada stands together with the Badawi family in this difficult time, and we continue to strongly call for the release of both Raif and Samar Badawi.”

