(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia is taking steps to end the dearth of secondary offerings in the kingdom, which have failed to gain traction across the Persian Gulf even as initial public offerings boom.

On Wednesday the Capital Market Authority said it’s calling for a 30-day public consultation on a framework to regulate secondary offerings, which it said would allow shareholders to offload stakes, thereby boosting liquidity in the Gulf’s biggest market.

Secondary share sales are few and far between in the Gulf, hindered by a lack of a clear regulatory framework, investors being unfamiliar with them and a pricing gap between buyers and sellers. Investors and bankers want to see more of such deals as they improve market liquidity and are a core part of equity capital markets elsewhere.

“Encouraging secondary offerings could help widen the volume of shares available in the market, thus increasing liquidity and the importance of the market in regional indices,” said Achraf Drid, Managing Director at XTB Middle East and North Africa.

“The move could help create better trading conditions and attract more local and international investors,” and “could also open opportunities for foreign investors to increase their participation in the Saudi market.”

The CMA said having more shareholders selling down their holdings would increase the weight of the Saudi capital market in emerging market indexes, such as MSCI and FTSE Russell.

In the last three years there have been just four stake sales in the Gulf, raising less than $5 billion combined, of which three were in Saudi Arabia, data compiled by Bloomberg show. The most recent was a year ago, when the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund sold a $610 million stake in the country’s stock exchange operator, Saudi Tadawul Group Holding. However, the stock has barely traded above the offering price of 191 riyals since.

There are currently no formal rules on secondary offerings in Saudi Arabia, and previous deals such as Tadawul have been done with waivers from the regulator.

The lack of secondary offerings in the region contrasts with other markets, such as Europe, where IPOs are in the doldrums but shareholders have already raised almost $38 billion offloading stakes in public companies. That’s a 50% increase from a year ago, Bloomberg-compiled data show.

ECM situations Bloomberg is following:

Bankers vying for a role on a possible IPO of Golden Goose showed up at pitch meetings wearing pairs of the luxury Italian shoemaker’s $600 sneakers, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Finnair raises gross proceeds of about €570.4 million from its rights offering, according to final results.

A wave of dealmaking has come to Europe, and corporate boards aren’t sure what to do about it. Listed European companies have received about $40 billion in takeover bids over the past three months, as everyone from Blackstone Inc. to Cinven hunts for bargains in the region’s depressed stock markets.

Power producer Cates Elektrik to sell about 33.1m shares at 57.15 liras each, according to regulatory approval published after market close Wednesday.

Pasifik Teknoloji, a subsidiary of Pasifik Group, plans to sell shares on Borsa Istanbul, according to emailed statement.

CFG Bank to offer 5.45m new shares at 110 dirhams/share, valuing the lender at around $381.3 million, Moroccan capital markets authority AMMC says in statement.

Sparebanken Sor and the Foundation have been informed that the managers expect the offering will be priced between NOK120-126 per equity capital certificate, based on the orders received since the start of the offer.

Kenya is to divest from 35 state-owned firms; the disposal of some of the companies will be done through the Nairobi Securities Exchange or outright sales, Kenyan President William Ruto said in a speech in the capital.

Salmon producer Inarctica announced an SPO in Moscow, with price range set at 900-968.5 rubles/share.

Nordic Aqua Partners offering of 1.43m shares prices at NOK69.70 to trade on Dec. 14 via Pareto Securities, SpareBank 1 Markets.

Here’s what’s coming up:

Dubai Taxi (Dubai, taxis) Dubai listing Deal size: up to $315m Subscription period Nov. 21-29, pricing Nov. 30, listing Dec. 7 Citigroup, Emirates NBD, Bank of America

Phoenix Group (Abu Dhabi, crypto) Abu Dhabi listing Deal size: AED1.36b Trading expected Dec. 4 First Abu Dhabi Bank, International Securities

PureHealth (Abu Dhabi, healthcare) Abu Dhabi listing Trading expected in Dec.

MBC Group (Saudi Arabia, media) Riyadh listing Price range Nov. 30, institutional bookbuilding ends Dec. 6, pricing Dec. 12, retail offer Dec. 14-18, trading TBD HSBC, JPMorgan, SNB Capital

Theon International (Cyprus, night vision) Amsterdam listing Primary proceeds of about €100m, secondary tranche TBD UBS



