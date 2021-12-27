(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s aviation authority has allowed airlines to resume flights to transport foreigners out of the kingdom, state television reported.

The decision excludes countries dealing with the new variant of Covid-19 and crew members of flights landing in the kingdom are not allowed to leave their planes, the report said.

Saudi Arabia suspended all international flights a week ago, citing a lack of information on the new strain, the state-run SPA reported then. The move followed a decision in the U.K. to impose a lockdown in London and southeast England to control the fast-spreading strain of the coronavirus at the time.

