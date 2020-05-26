(Bloomberg) --

Saudi Arabia plans to pare back its coronavirus lockdown restrictions this week as it seeks to revive an economy additionally hobbled by the collapse in oil prices.

The kingdom will begin a three-phase plan on May 28, state-run SPA reported Tuesday, citing the interior ministry. By the third phase, due to begin by June 21, all restrictions will be lifted to allow a return to normal. Pilgrimages to Mecca and Medina, however, as well as international flights will remain suspended as the rest of the country opens up for mass prayers and domestic travel.

Saudi Arabia joins other Gulf neighbors in lifting restrictions. Dubai, a part of the United Arab Emirates, has shortened nightly curbs on movement and allowed businesses such as gyms and cinemas to reopen. Kuwait also announced it won’t renew its 24-hour curfew.

Saudi Arabia, which gets most of its revenue from crude exports, announced a slew of austerity measures to cope with the impact of the pandemic and the fallout from the collapse in oil prices, tripling value-added tax and cutting cost-of-living allowances for government workers.

