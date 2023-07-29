You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
7h ago
Saudi Arabia to Host Meeting on Conflict in Ukraine, WSJ Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia is set to host talks among Ukraine, some of its key backers and developing nations including India and Brazil early next month, as Europe and Washington intensify attempts to consolidate support for Kyiv’s peace demands, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The meeting would bring senior officials from as many as 30 countries to Jeddah on Aug. 5 and 6, the newspaper said, citing diplomats involved in the discussions. It comes as the war with Russia appears to have reached a stalemate with neither side gaining significant territory in recent months.
The UK, South Africa, Poland and the EU are among countries that have confirmed attendance, and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan is also expected to come, the Journal reported.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:37
Looking for a financial advisor? Here are four ways to find the right one
-
7:53
Canadian companies not planning to return to five-day weeks after four-day trial
-
6:00
Canadian banks 'show no urgency' in race to net zero: Report
-
6:47
Expert recommends companies adapting to clean energy future
-
7:40
Spending on fun isn’t impossible — it’s just hard, experts say
-
3:54
Government expected to take losses in Trans Mountain project, expert says