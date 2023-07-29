(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia is set to host talks among Ukraine, some of its key backers and developing nations including India and Brazil early next month, as Europe and Washington intensify attempts to consolidate support for Kyiv’s peace demands, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The meeting would bring senior officials from as many as 30 countries to Jeddah on Aug. 5 and 6, the newspaper said, citing diplomats involved in the discussions. It comes as the war with Russia appears to have reached a stalemate with neither side gaining significant territory in recent months.

The UK, South Africa, Poland and the EU are among countries that have confirmed attendance, and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan is also expected to come, the Journal reported.

