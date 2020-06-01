(Bloomberg) --

Saudi Arabia’s central bank will pump 50 billion riyals ($13.3 billion) into the kingdom’s banking system to help manage the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic and drop in oil prices.

The move by the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority will support financial stability and boost credit facilities to the private sector, it said in a statement on Monday. It’s aimed at helping banks amend and restructure loans without additional fees and support private sector employment.

In March, the regulator urged banks to put in place a lending program for at least six months to “assist in maintaining employment levels,” according to a document sent by the regulator to lenders and seen by Bloomberg. It had previously unveiled a 50-billion riyal program to help private businesses in the country.

